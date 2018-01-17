Arson charge leveled in fire at mobile home

A Dunn woman has been charged with allegedly setting fire to a mobile home in Plain View earlier this month, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s investigators.

Jackie Lynn Gregory, 28, of 1080 George Perry Road, Dunn, has been charged with second degree arson, a felony offense. She was served at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office late last week and given $35,000 secured bond for the offense.

According to Sampson County Detention Center records, Gregory was already facing counts of failure to appear on a charge of second degree trespass and misdemeanor out-of-county probation violation, both stemming from a Jan. 4 arrest, the same day the suspect reportedly set fire to a mobile home located at 143 Country Manor Lane, Dunn. The fire was reported at 4:26 p.m. that day, with Donavon Eason of Hawley Road, Dunn, listed as the victim.

Damage to the burned mobile home was estimated at $8,000.

Gregory was taken into custody at a Plain View Highway residence on Jan. 4 for the probation violation, out of Harnett County, and failure to appear charge and subsequently placed under $13,000 secured bond for those offenses. A felony out-of-county probation violation was issued days later, tacking on another $25,000 to Gregory’s bond.

With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office, Sampson County Sheriff’s investigators launched an investigation into a suspicious fire that was reported on Jan. 4 at the residence. As a result of that investigation, Gregory received the arson charge.

N.C. Department of Public Safety records show that Gregory’s probationary status is active.

She was convicted in separate cases in May 2017 on two larceny counts and possession of stolen goods in Sampson County, receiving suspended sentences and a total of four years’ probation as a result. She was previously convicted of larceny and possession of stolen goods in Harnett County in 2010 as well as larceny and driving while impaired in Wayne County in 2014 and 2015, respectively, receiving suspended sentences in each of those cases, court records show.

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

