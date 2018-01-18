Sampson County continues push for national certified teaches

North Carolina continues to take the top spot for having National Board Certified Teachers. Each year, educators from Sampson County Schools go through the rigorous process.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, nearly 21,500 teachers in the state earned national certification. The total accounts for 21.6 percent of educators in the state. More than 30 are in Sampson County classrooms and will be recognized during the next meeting for the Board of Education.

Brenda Nordin, Beginning Teacher/Mentor Coordinator, spoke about the accomplishment.

“There’s a lot of proven research and state numbers that show that National Board Certified Teachers make a difference in the classroom,” Nordin said.

North Carolina accounts for nearly one-fifth (18 percent) of all teachers in the United States who are certified by the teaching standards organization. Nationally, 5,470 teachers earned certification during the 2016-2017 school year. The total in all states is now more than 118,000.

A process for the teacher takes between one to three years to complete. The Certification by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is the highest credential in the profession. A part of the process includes building a portfolio of student work samples, assignments, videotapes and a thorough analysis of classroom teaching. Participation is voluntary. Nordin expressed how it’s a time consuming process that should not be attempted if teachers are pursuing their master’s degree.

“They have to work hard to achieve it,” she said.

North Carolina teachers who achieve certification receive a 12 percent salary increase to their regular pay. Another award is eight continuing education credits. State officials support educators seeking national certification by providing low-interest loans to pay for assessment fees and three paid release days from normal teaching duties so applicants can work on their portfolio.

The estimated cost is about $2,700. Nordin applauded the work of the Simple Simple Gifts Fund, which assisted a recipient with financial needs. The program provides financial assistance to educators for unique opportunities.

“It’s a big incentive for our people to do it,” Nordin said.

Nordin also emphasized that other teachers are making contributions to the school systems, even if they’re not certified.

“It’s just an individual thing,” she said. “Some teachers are excellent in the classroom, but when it comes to the assessment part, they probably feel that they couldn’t do as well.”

She encourages teachers to seek national certification or retry if they’ve made attempts on different parts.

Almost 3,957 teachers nationally achieved re-certification, including 890 board-certified teachers in North Carolina. Beginning in 2017, national certified teachers are now required to renew every five years instead of 10.

North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson said the national certification is important for the teachers who earn the credential and for the students they educate.

“Our state’s students are the winners when their teachers invest the time and effort to meet the demanding standards of national certification,” Johnson stated in a news release. “The certification process helps teachers strengthen their practice to be highly effective educators in their classrooms and able instructional leaders in their schools.”

Sampson County teachers prepare their classrooms for a new school year. Many educators are National Board Certified Teachers. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Teachers_1.jpg Sampson County teachers prepare their classrooms for a new school year. Many educators are National Board Certified Teachers.

Sampson County Schools contribute to total

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.