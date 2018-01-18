Sticking to the plan

Just 18 days into a new year, many Sampson County residents may already be finding themselves breaking their new year resolutions, and with that in mind, the staff at the Center for Health and Wellness is working hard to encourage healthy living all year.

According to Ryan Lee, fitness specialist at the Wellness Center, there are many initiatives that draw people into the center, as well as some that help keep them there.

“We work hard at making sure we can keep people coming,” Lee said.

Often, people set goals at the beginning of the year, and those goals, Lee explained, are too big. His advice, as well as the advice of the rest of the center’s staff, is to set obtainable goals and start small.

“When setting goals, start small,” Lee advised. “Set a goal that can be realistic. It’s easier to give up if you feel you aren’t easily reaching your goal. If you are someone that doesn’t exercise, start with one day a week and build yourself up to three days a week.”

For all clients, Lee and the other fitness specialists and trainers at the Wellness Center perform a fitness assessment for those just joining the center and from that assessment write a workout plan to get the client started.

“For five weeks, we monitor and follow the clients and check in on them to make sure they are able to stick to that plan,” Lee said. “Along the way, we may add some additional exercises or give suggestions of things they should try to keep them going.”

Each new client also goes through an equipment orientation to learn how to use the equipment and which machines work best based on the outcome the client is looking to receive.

“We are here to help everyone get started and established, hoping to make the whole process less intimidating,” Lee explained. “One thing we have learned is that people are apt to stick to the process if they establish a routine. Additionally, if they don’t know how to use something, they often get overwhelmed and give up.”

Kristy Bland, marketing assistant with Sampson Regional Medical Center, said cost often plays into people either not joining the Wellness Center or dropping their membership during the year. That, she explained, shouldn’t be a factor for those in Sampson, as the Wellness Center offers free options.

There are five programs offered through the Wellness Center that are free of charge and require no membership to the center.

Falls Prevention is offered every Monday from 11:30 a.m. – noon and offers important information about preventing falls.

Sit and Be Fit is offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 11-11:30 a.m. and gives clients a chance to strengthen their bodies without having to stand and exercise.

Walk-n-Talk offers the indoor track for walking. It’s available Monday-Friday from 6:30-7:30 a.m. and 12-1 p.m. and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Line Dancing is offered every Monday from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga is offered at the Bellamy Center on Thursdays from 2-3 p.m. There is a 50 cents facility fee for this class.

Additionally, the Wellness Center offers all levels of aerobics and an aquatic aerobics program for members of the center. Inside the Wellness Center, there is a basketball court and racquetball court for members to use.

“We have a variety of activities,” Lee said. “It’s important to change things up and challenge the body in different ways.”

Fitness is for all ages, and should start early. For that reason, the Wellness Center offers programs for children whose parents have a membership.

Kid Fit is for kids ages 5-13. Children learn new skills while working with certified Fitness Specialists. This is offered Mondays from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4:30-5:15 p.m.

SPLASH Kid Fit is an option for fitness in the pool. This is on Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. Children must be able to swim unassisted to join this program.

For more information about any of the programs at the Wellness Center or becoming a member, please call 910-596-5400.

Clinton Police officer Mark Horne works out at for at least 45 minutes every day to help stay fit. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_3614.jpg Clinton Police officer Mark Horne works out at for at least 45 minutes every day to help stay fit.

Wellness Center provides options for healthy living

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

