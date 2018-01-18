‘Beauty and the Beast’ cast prepare for opening

The casts of “Beauty and the Beast” will soon end rehearsals and begin their performances before our audiences in one short week.

Opening night will be Friday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. with other shows at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan 28. Sponsors for this show are the Clinton Rotary Club and the Sampson County Arts Council.

Don’t forget that Belle and the enchanted objects will be at a children’s tea at the Victor Small House this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Paid reservations are required since they are ordering special treats for the date with a princess and the enchanted characters. Tea times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Come and join us. Contact 910-336-1111 for a reservation form or by email LindaJewellandEd@gmail.com. Cost is $12 per child and includes story time with Belle, tea or lemonade, cupcakes, autograph session, face painting, and picture opportunities with Belle and the Enchanted Objects.

Annabeth Clark has the role of “Mrs. Potts” in this show. She is a 19 year-old sophomore at Sampson Community College where her favorite class is stagecraft (the technical study of theater such as lighting, set construction, prop collecting, etc.). She practiced this by constructing the horns and claws of the beast for this show. She has been in numerous productions both at Hobbton High and at the Sampson Community Theater and took a part in this show so she could share the experience and create memories with her mother, Libbie Clark, and her sister, Amelia Clark, who are also cast members. She says she is looking forward to performing and sharing this beautiful show with everyone.

Patron tickets give two people admissions to every show we produce in 2018 with a reduced rate. A patron ticket would make a desirable gift for those who love the theater so call Brenda Martin at 990-4510 to make arrangements to surprise that special someone or couple with a Patron Ticket and they will thank you for a whole year.

Kathy Day has been cast in the Thalian Association’s production of Oliver which will be performed on Feb. 9-18 in Wilmington. Way to go Kathy!

SCT 2018 Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Sponsored by the Rotary Club and Sampson Arts Council. Performance dates are Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance are dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1,2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the Board of Directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

