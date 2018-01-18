Extension hosting Mediterranean health courses

The Sampson County Center for Cooperative Extension is hosting a six-week series that promotes healthy decisions through a Mediterranean diet.

The Med Instead of Meds Workshop Series explores several steps and tools for participants. Sydney Johnson, an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, is looking forward to hosting the hands-on and interactive experience.

“The purpose of the series is to help people eat healthier and also cook healthier,” Johnson said. “That’s the focus. Not just teaching them the diet, but a lifestyle which include exercising more, eating healthy and cooking more often.”

It’s scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1o through Saturday, March 24, at 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton. Six sessions will be held on Saturdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10 and the deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 7.

During the sessions, participants will explore seven steps: changing protein, swapping fats, eating more vegetables, eating more fruit, snacking on nuts and seeds, whole grain and dealing with sweets. The tools include steps towards mindful eating, planning meals, label reading, portion size and steps for physical activity.

According to officials, the Mediterranean Diet was included in the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans as healthy eating plan. With a new year underway, Johnson believes it’s a good time for the program. Additional information about Go Med is available online at www.medinsteadofmeds.com. Some of the listed recipes include Brussels sprouts Caesar, Nappa cabbage, cucumber avocado salad and apple cucumber slaw .

“After the holidays, everybody’s trying to get back in-shape and start a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “I thought this would be a good program for them.”

For more information, contact Johnson at 910-592-7161 or by email at sydney_johnson@ncsu.edu

