Investing in the community

There is still a little time left to donate to the United Way of Sampson County and help the local organization reach its goal of $175,000.

According to Nancy Carr, executive director, as of Thursday afternoon, the 2017 fundraising campaign was at 98 percent, or $171,500, just shy of meeting this year’s goal.

“We are still accepting donations and we would love for folks to contribute to the campaign,” Carr said about donations.

Anyone interested in making a donation towards the 2017 campaign can give through Feb. 1 by visiting the organization’s website or mailing a check to P.O. Box 1677, Clinton, N.C. 28329.

In the last 26 years, the United Way of Sampson County has invested more than $3 million into the community, only improving lives and helping friends and neighbors in need. Through generous donations, Carr hopes that giving can continue.

“United Way of Sampson County wishes to thank everyone who contributed to our 2017 campaign this year,” Carr said. “It is only through the generosity of others that we are able to help our friends and neighbors in need and improve the quality of life in Sampson County. Joining together enables us to ‘Live United’ and do so much more for our community.”

Once the 2017 campaign is over, the local United Way will begin the annual multi-step application and presentation process through which beneficiaries for those funds will be accepted. A total of 12 applications have been received for review, with presentations slated for Jan. 25. Carr noted that there are two new agencies that have applied for funds this year.

The 2016 campaign partner agencies were CAFE, Sampson County Department of Aging, Boy Scouts of America Tuscarora Council, Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program, Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Plains, Sampson County Child Advocacy Center, Sampson County 4-H, Sampson County Fireman’s Association, Sampson County Friends of Education and Special Olympics Sampson County. For many of these agencies, the money received through United Way is the only source of funding for the organization.

“Donations stay here in our community and impacts a multitude of individuals encompassing all genders, race and socioeconomic levels,” Carr shared. “Those who gave to United Way Sampson County in 2017 can be assured that their gift made a measurable difference in someone’s life.”

According to Carr, 97 percent of what is raised each year is dispersed among the partner agencies supported through United Way. While more money might leave local communities under other UW chapters, that is not the case with Sampson’s. Carr attested that out of all money raised, a mere 3 percent is used for the group’s license, print materials, office space and miscellaneous expenses.

The rest goes right back into the community.

For many of these agencies, United Way’s funding is the only source for their organization, which must be a non-profit. While it is a small part, United Way hosts an event each year, “Dine Out,” which is just another way the United Way reaches out to the community and makes its presence known. This year’s dining event raised more than $1,400 that is going back into the community.

Several local companies and school systems were large contributors to the 2017 campaign. Smithfield Foods Clinton Plant contributed $72,307, Sampson County Schools contributed $22,185, Hog Slat, Inc. contributed $15,000, Prestage Farms contributed $12,500, Clinton City Schools contributed $10,745 and Schindler contributed $10,102.

Additionally, Carr said the local United Way has positioned itself to be active in future disasters through the Community Assistance mobile unit. Following Hurricane Matthew, UW was able to host two disaster relief distribution events using the mobile unit and provide essential linens and kitchen and bathroom supplies for more than 25 flood victims.

United Way of Sampson County is also leading the effort to form IMPACT Sampson — Sampson County’s first long term recovery group consisting of volunteer organizations active in disasters.

“When you give to United Way of Sampson County, your gift stays here to positively impact our community,” Carr concluded. “Agencies depend on United Way and for several programs, we are their only source of funding. Our volunteer board ensures that your gift is used wisely to do the most good. Thank you for giving to United Way of Sampson County, and 2018 is going to be a great year for Sampson County because of your gift.”

All monetary donations made to United Way are tax deductible.

