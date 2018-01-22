New JSCC transportation stop available in Kenansville

KENANSVILLE — A new transportation stop has been added for students with transportation needs in Kenansville.

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 23, pickups will be available from the Food Lion in Kenansville. The van will leave Food Lion at 7:20 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., Monday through Thursday, while school is in session. Return trips will leave James Sprunt Community College at 12:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Students will need to show their James Sprunt ID’s to ride the vans.

In the Fall of 2017, James Sprunt announced a new transportation initiative with Duplin County Transportation in which students would have access travel to and from the college from various locations across the county. Students with a valid JSCC ID are able to ride the buses for no additional cost. The fee to ride the vans are included in tuition and fees that all students pay each semester.

“The initiative was started after several students presented transportation issues that were pre-venting them from coming to class and furthering their education,” said Brian Jones, associate vice president for student services. “We decided to add a Kenansville stop after being approached from a few students who showed an interest in riding from this area.”

“The Kenansville stop is almost 2 miles away from the college, one-way,” said Dr. Lawrence Rouse, president of James Sprunt Community College. “The addition of this stop will help to en-sure that students arrive to campus safely, on-time and helps to remove transportation barriers that once existed.”

Below is a list of current transportation stops available to students at James Sprunt Community College.

Blue Line

Chinquapin — Old Chinquapin School — 6:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Beulaville — National Guard Armory — 6:45 a.m. and 9:55 a.m.

Kornegay — Friendly Mart — 7:10 a.m. and 10:10 a.m.

Yellow Line

Faison — Piggly Wiggly — 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Warsaw — Piggly Wiggly — 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Kenansville — Food Lion — 7:20 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Orange Line

Wallace — Wal-Mart — 6:30 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

Rose Hill — IGA — 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Routes will arrive to JSCC at 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Routes will leave JSCC for return trip at 12:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Students must provide JSCC ID’s to ride.

Times and locations are subject to change.