HP searching for hit and run vehicle

N.C. Highway Patrol officials in Sampson County are urging the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night in the northern end of the county before leaving the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver/gray newer-model Ford Mustang with a black pinstripe down the side in the area of where the pedestrian was hit. The collision was reported at 9:33 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, identified as Brian Keith Graham, 39, of Dunn, was walking south on Ira B. Tart Road near the Harnett County line. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck Graham about half a mile south of Jada Allen Road, approximately 5 miles east of Dunn, according to Highway Patrol Sgt. S.F. Cotton.

Graham, originally from Rockingham, had recently moved to Dunn, where he was reportedly living and working. It was unclear why he was walking in the roadway. Cotton noted that Graham was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time, but chided a driver that would keep traveling down the road after such an incident.

“The guy was in the road (at the time of the collision) on a dark stretch of roadway, but to leave him in the roadway and keep going really irks me,” Cotton said.

Some witnesses reported hearing the impact while others saw a vehicle parked in a field with its headlights on following the incident. Highway Patrol authorities went to the area where the vehicle was spotted, but found nothing. There were some shards of glass at the scene that Cotton said indicated that the windshield may have shattered. However, the number of occupants or a description of them was not able to be obtained.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling south on Ira B. Tart Road toward N.C. 55.

Anyone with information is urged to call the local Highway Patrol in Sampson at 910-592-3141, HP communications at 1-800-334-7411 or dial *HP.

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616.

