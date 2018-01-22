Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests
1/19 – Derrell Joshua Smith, 28, 104 Church St., Salemburg, failure to appear on charges of speeding, driving while license revoked (impaired). Bond $1,000; court date Feb. 15.
1/19 – Dulce Stephanie Reyes, 21, 1576 Pope Road, Clinton, failure to appear on charge of no operator’s license. Bond $500; court date Feb. 13.
1/19 – Daniel Blair Cordell, 32, 8490 Keener Road, Clinton, child support. Bond $1,000; court date not listed.
1/19 – Shamol James Chavious, 24, 2780 Haynes Chapel Road, Rose Hill, failure to appear on charges of no operator’s license, drive left of center and flee/elude. Bond $10,000; court date Jan. 29.
1/19 – Nicholas Qumane Craddock, 28, 860 Kenan Weeks Road, Newton Grove, no operator’s license. Bond $500; court date Feb. 6.
1/19 – Eugene Alvin Hill Jr., 57, 1002 Renfrow Road, Clinton, failure to appear on charge of possess marijuana up to 1/2 ounce. Bond $2,000; court date Feb. 8.
1/19 – Nathan Lawrence Page, 28, 445 Tradewinds Drive, Fayetteville, simple assault, criminal damage to property, possessing/concealing stolen property. No bond; court date Jan. 26.
1/19 – Eric Darrell Peacock, 29, 106 Hines Drive, Four Oaks, larceny (3 counts), larceny of motor vehicle. Bond $6,000; court date Jan. 30.
1/19 – Ryan Matthew Butler, 38, 1218 Belvoir School Road, Clinton, failure to appear on charges of hit and run/open container, unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to report collision. Bond $3,000; court date Feb. 15.
1/20 – Jimmy Ernest Lee, 52, 3192 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Newton Grove, domestic violence order violation. No bond; court date Jan. 23.
1/20 – Bryson McCullen, 56, 120 E. Kelly St., Mount Olive, failure to appear on driving while license revoked charge. Bond $500; court date Feb. 13.
1/21 – Shane McKoy, 24, 513 Gold St., Roseboro, assault on a female (Domestic), injury to personal property, larceny. No bond set; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Gary Antonio Woodall Jr., 31, 109 Holiday Lane, Newton Grove, habitual impaired driving. Bond $4,999; court date Feb. 26.
1/21 – Shawnette Nicole Arnold, 34, 2085 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, assault with a deadly weapon. No bond; court date Feb. 12.
1/21 – Michelle Abigail Pacheco, 18, 146 Patterson Lane, Salemburg, harrassing phone calls, communicating threats. Bond $500; court date Feb. 13.
1/21 – Rahmeir Daemorick Southern, 16, 761 Deerwood Road, Lumberton, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Imajae Jakis Rutherford, 17, 4441 Northfleet St., Concord, resisting public officer. Bond $1,500; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Ross Adonal Carrington, 16, 7811 Estate Hill St., Raleigh, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Lamondrick Keon Blue, 18, 21700 Airbase Road, Wagram, public disturbance, fighting. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Salhar Battle, 16, 753 Ringwood Road, Enfield, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Cameron Sincere Latta, 17, 1603 Rogers Point Lane, Creedmoor, public disturbance, fighting. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Danielle Lee Lewis, 16, 1746 Mission Oaks, Kannapolis, public disturbance, fighting. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Devarious Darius Wilson-Generette, 17, 708 Alexwood Drive, Hope Mills, public disturbance, fighting. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Joshua Isaiah Baylor, 17, 211 Morning Road, Windsor, public disturbance, fighting. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Jaques Pickens, 16, 7717 Burnadette Lane, Raleigh, public disturbance, fighting. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Daytanyon Rondell Breeden, 16, 395 West Hoke Road, Raeford, public disturbance, fighting. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Jakeem Tiquan Graham, 16, 3825 Wildflower Road, Hope Mills, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Andre Jerome Winslow, 16, 133 Black Rock Road, Merry Hill, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Shemar Anton Izzard, 16, 10331 Tisberry Road, Charlotte, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Kedrick Terrance France Jr., 16, 171 Lakefield Road, Stokesdale, resisting public officer. Bond $1,500; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – David Preston Green Jr., 16, 3932 Majestic Lane, Matthews, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Tymear Lee Singlton, 17, 917 East Main St., Plymouth, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Malcom Joshua Robinson, 17, 6717 Vernie Drive, Raleigh, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
1/21 – Hayden Mark Gentry, 18, 6769 McPherson Clay Road, Liberty, public disturbance, simple affray. Bond $5,000; court date Feb. 20.
Incidents
1/19 – Thirty pallets valued at $300 were stolen from an Autry Mill Road residence near Godwin.
1/20 – A set of car keys and $30 in cash was stolen during a break-in to a Turkey Highway residence near Clinton. Entry was gained by kicking a door open. Damage was estimated at $400.
1/20 – A Playstation 4 valued at $580, an XBox valued at $200 and some money was taken during a break-in at a Holland Town Road home near Salemburg.
1/20 – A weed trimmer valued at $300 and a 50-inch TV valued at $300 were taken during a break-in of a facility on Needmore Road. Items were taken out of a storage building.
1/21 – A laptop valued at $330 was stolen from a church on Harnett-Dunn Highway.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police).Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, begin text with tipcpd.