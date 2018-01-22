Employee injured at Smithfield packing plant

Emergency officials responded to an accident at the Smithfield packing plant late Friday afternoon, where an employee reportedly injured his arm. How bad that injury was has not been released, but sources say the employee got their arm caught in a grinder.

According to officials from the Sampson County Emergency Management Services (EMS), members of the Clinton Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the facility at 424 E. Railroad St., Clinton. Officials received the call around 2:43 p.m. Friday.

The employee was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, no additional information could be garnered from the fire department, Sampson County EMS or officials at Smithfield’s Clinton facility.

Watch the Independent for more details as they are provided, or clintonnc.com for updates.