Student art work on display at Small House

The Small House Art Gallery currently has nearly 100 pieces of student artwork on display.

Through Feb. 8, the student art show will feature 98 pieces of art by 98 students from across Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools. There are 13 school participating in the showing from grades K-12.

The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or by appointment.

The art was judged by a local artist and a first place, second place, third place and two honorable mentions were selected in each age category. The first place winner was awarded $25.

Participating teachers are Emily Colt, L.C. Kerr School; Tina King, Plainview Elementary; Angela Thornton, Hobbton Elementary and Hargrove Elementary; Lynne Spell, Roseboro Elementary and Salemburg Elementary; Megan Whichello, Sampson Middle School; Lesley Allen, Midway Middle School; Carla Taylor, Hobbton Middle School; Alan Brinson, Roseboro Salemburg Middle School; Krystin McPhail, Union High School; Jennifer Jackson, Hobbton High School; and Michael Ray, Clinton High School.

” Our art teachers do a fabulous job bringing out creativity in our students,” Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council, said. “We cannot thank them enough for all they do.”