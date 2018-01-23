Two arrested in Roseboro on drug warrants

Two Roseboro residents stand charged with selling and delivering marijuana and cocaine following a probe by agents with the Sampson County Special Investigations Division.

Curtis Lee Pugh, 29, of 499 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, selling marijuana and delivering marijuana. Sylyndrell Shenice Blanks, 38, of 491 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and selling marijuana

The two were taken into custody Monday on outstanding drug-related warrants at Pugh’s Old Cotton Gin Road residence. Bond for both Pugh and Blanks was set at $50,000 secured.

According to reports, the charges against Pugh stemmed from the seizure of 33 grams of marijuana, while Blanks’ offenses came following the discovery of 1.5 grams of crack cocaine and 28.1 grams of marijuana, according to reports.

The two have previous convictions on their records, none of which were drug-related, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Blanks’ are the most recent, including a slew of common law forgery and worthless checks convictions, the most being consolidated for judgment in Sampson as part of a 2016 conviction that included six separate offenses in 2013 and 2014. She received a suspended sentence as a result.

Pugh was convicted in Sampson of common law robbery back in 2006. He received a suspended sentence and probation, but his probation was revoked, resulting in several months behind bars in 2008, court records show.

Pugh http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Pugh.jpg Pugh Blanks http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Blanks.jpg Blanks

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.