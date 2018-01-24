Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 22 — Daisha Tynita Daughtry, 20, of 202 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 26.
• Jan. 22 — Edwards Allan Best Jr., 33, of 800 Kennedy St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Feb. 19.
• Jan. 22 — Burgess Griffin McNeill, 35, of 1990 Big Piney Grove Road, Clinton, was charged with habitual impaired driving. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 26.
• Jan. 22 — Alexander McLean, 34, of 406-B Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 1.
• Jan. 22 — Dexter Naquavez Carr, 27, of 46 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 5.
• Jan. 23 — Cameala Skyera Nieece Carr, 26, of 668 Blind Bridge Road, Magnolia, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond listed; court date is March 5.
• Jan. 23 — Darrell Scott Naylor, 52, of 626 Naylor Road, Roseboro, was charged with habitual impaired driving. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Jan. 26.
• Jan. 23 — Clarence David Faircloth, 72, of 861 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and resisting public officer. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 14.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 23 —Michael Herring of Garland reported a residential break-in with an undisclosed sum of cash and surveillance equipment, valued at $300, taken. Metal siding, numerous appliances and pieces of furniture within the residence sustained an estimated $20,600 in damage.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.