Charges leveled in heroin case

Two Clinton residents, including a woman arrested during a traffic stop last month, are now facing heroin-related charges, leveled following an investigation by drug agents.

Kimberly Krug Wilson, 50, and William Kenneth Bradley, 28, both listed of 109 Hemm Lane, Clinton, were taken into custody and charged. Wilson received 19 felony charges, while Bradley received three. They were taken into custody by Sampson County Special Investigations Division agents “on warrants related to a drug investigation into the sale of heroin based off a complaint received by the public,” Lt. Marcus Smith said Wednesday.

During the case, 2 grams of heroin and 8 “dosage units” of Clonazepam were seized, reports state.

Wilson was charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, four counts of selling heroin, four counts of delivering heroin and four counts of maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance. She also received charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, selling a Schedule IV controlled substance and delivering a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Wilson was placed under $100,000 for the new charges against her.

Bradley received charges of conspiring to sell heroin, conspiring to deliver heroin and maintaining dwelling for storage of a controlled substance. Bradley was arrested at the Hemm Lane residence and placed under $15,000 secured bond for the offenses.

Last month, Krug was arrested during a traffic stop when a K9 unit alerted to the presence of narcotics on her vehicle, according to previous reports. During the search, a small amount of heroin was located on Wilson, and officers took her into custody.

Wilson was charged at that time with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A search of Wilson during the booking process revealed an additional 1.2 grams of heroin concealed on her body, so an additional count of possession of a controlled substance at a prison or on jail premises was leveled.

Wilson was placed under a $150,000 bond at that time before being served with the additional charges Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office, along with the $100,000 bond increase.

Wilson http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Wilson.jpg Wilson Bradley http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Bradley.jpg Bradley

By Chris Berendt cberendt@clintonnc.com

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.