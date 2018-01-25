A centennial celebration

Founded in 1892, Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church received the deed to its present location on Bearskin Road in January 1918. During is annual Deacons and Trustees Day Sunday, Jan. 28, the congregation will honor these pioneers responsible for relocating Bearskin to its present site. The present site was deeded to the church members on Jan. 21, 1918, 100 years ago this month. The trustees who helped capture this achievement will be honored during this celebration.

