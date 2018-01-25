Two charged in separate out-of-county drug probes

Two people are facing felony drug charges in separate local investigations, including a Garland woman in connection with a drug trafficking probe in Duplin County and a Clinton man charged on outstanding cocaine-related offenses out of Wayne County.

Suzie Marie Cooper, 60, of 1424 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for storage of a controlled substance and a count apiece of selling a Schedule II controlled substance and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance.

Cooper was taken into custody by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities and served the warrants, which were issued last month out of Duplin County. She was placed under $250,000 bond for the nine felony counts against her.

Also on Wednesday, a Clinton man was taken into custody on charges out of Wayne County.

Michael Jamal Oates, 26, of 422 Trappers Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with two counts of selling cocaine, two counts of delivering cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

Oates was stopped for a registration violation and, during the stop, officers smelled marijuana. A search was conducted and a small amount of marijuana located inside the vehicle, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said.

“Further investigation also determined the defendant had outstanding warrants from Wayne County,” Smith noted.

Oates was placed under $75,000 secured bond for the charges against him.

