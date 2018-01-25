Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 24 — Johnny Edward Lucas III, 26, of 3829 Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny and three counts of financial card theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 26.

• Jan. 24 — Susan Ann Wilson, 30, of 3829 Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny, three counts of financial card theft and failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Jan. 26.

Incidents/investigations

• Jan. 24 —Deborah Kiesewetter of Colorado reported the theft of collectible signs from a Clinton residence. The Pepsi and gas pump signs were valued at $4,000.

• Jan. 24 — Jason Pope of Clinton reported the theft of numerous items from his shop, including two chainsaws, a pole saw, two trimmers and a sidewalk edger. Items valued at about $2,160.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

