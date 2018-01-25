SCS extends Telamon contract

Officials from Sampson County Schools are set to approve a contact with the Telamon Corporation.

Mark Hammond, executive director of Auxiliary Services, presented the agreement to the SCS Board of Education during work session. The Raleigh based nonprofit provides Head Start services for local children. It’s purpose is to prepare young children for their next educational setting.

“They provide services that will help develop cognitive learning, emotional learning, social skills and things of that nature for our kids who are three to five years old,” Hammond said.

In addition to childcare, families are also assisted with housing assistance, medical services or anything else for self-sufficiency.

Head Start facilities are located throughout the district. The program uses buildings owned by SCS county. Some of the locations include the C.E. Perry building in Roseboro; Union Elementary School, Clinton; and the Old Midway Elementary School, Dunn.

Sampson Schools are reimbursed for utilities and needs such as water, gas, power and other maintenance. Hammond said Telamon has been great to work with.

“They provide a very good service to our community, as well as our schools,” Hammond said.

The term for the lease is scheduled to continue through Oct. 1, 2018.

In other business related to the program, the SCS Board of Education is scheduled to approve a memorandum of understanding for the East Coast Migrant Head Start Project. The purpose of the project is to prepare children of migrant seasonal farm workers for success in education. Some of the details includes training, assisting parents, and coordinating presentations for families.

The next regular meeting for the SCS Board of Education is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, inside the district auditorium, 437 Rowan Road, Clinton.

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

