Learning patient care

Sampson Community College EMT students perform and learn proper patient movement techniques along with patient assessment skills during hands-on training this week at the college. Instructor Jim DeMay leads the EMT-110 that began on Jan. 8. This course introduces basic emergency medical care. Topics include preparatory, airway, patient assessment, medical emergencies, trauma, infants and children, and operations. Upon completion of this course, students should be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve North Carolina State or National Registry EMT certification.

Sampson Community College EMT students perform and learn proper patient movement techniques along with patient assessment skills during hands-on training this week at the college. Instructor Jim DeMay leads the EMT-110 that began on Jan. 8. This course introduces basic emergency medical care. Topics include preparatory, airway, patient assessment, medical emergencies, trauma, infants and children, and operations. Upon completion of this course, students should be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve North Carolina State or National Registry EMT certification. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC02904.jpg Sampson Community College EMT students perform and learn proper patient movement techniques along with patient assessment skills during hands-on training this week at the college. Instructor Jim DeMay leads the EMT-110 that began on Jan. 8. This course introduces basic emergency medical care. Topics include preparatory, airway, patient assessment, medical emergencies, trauma, infants and children, and operations. Upon completion of this course, students should be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve North Carolina State or National Registry EMT certification.