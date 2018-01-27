Prom drive to benefit local girls

Midway High School senior Hannah Wilson knows what it feels like to be a queen — she currently holds the title of Miss Midway 2018 — and through her prom drive hopes to help other girls feel just as special.

“I hope to help make every girls’ prom night unforgettable despite of their financial availability,” Wilson said.

Wilson is sponsoring a prom drive to collect dresses, accessories and shoes for anyone who is going to the prom and is in need of assistance getting proper attire. The drive will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Shady Grove OFWB Church on Hwy. 13 near Spivey’s Corner.

“The dresses, shoes and accessories are donated and will be completely free,” Wilson explained. “Any girl attending prom can get a dress.”

The following Saturday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., those donations will be available for trying on and “purchasing” at A Boutique Outlet in downtown Clinton.

As Miss Midway, Wilson is encouraged to sponsor service projects. The prom drive, she thought, was a great way of giving back to the community.

“Every girl deserves to feel like a queen on prom night,” Wilson said. “I knew that I wanted to have many service projects through my reign as Miss Midway. Through my projects, I want to touch all students at my school, but especially girls. I want each girl to always feel beautiful especially on prom night.”

Wilson said she and her mother sat down and brainstormed ways she could help girls throughout Sampson County. That’s when the idea of the prom drive came to mind, and Wilson knew is was the perfect project for what she is trying to accomplish.

As a senior at Midway, Wilson serves as the vice president of the Midway High School FFA chapter. She also serves on the Junior Leadership committee for the Sampson County Special Olympics.

“I have a passion for children with special needs,” Wilson explained.

After graduating from high school, Wilson has plans to further her education by attending a four-year university and working towards becoming an occupational therapist.

Anyone wanting to donate any prom dresses, shoes or accessories can drop them off on Feb. 3 at 7605 Newton Grove Hwy., Dunn. Dresses and accessories can be tried on and picked up Feb. 10 at 108 E. Main St., Clinton.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

