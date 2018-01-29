Local sorority members attend regional conference

Members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. attended the 50th Annual North Carolina Founders Day East Celebration Jan. 6 at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville.

The purpose of Founders Day is to commemorate the legacy of the 22 founders of the sorority. In addition to participating in the annual Regional Founders Day, Clinton Alumnae chapter worshiped at First Missionary Baptist Church in Warsaw Jan. 21, as a part of its local Founders Day activities.

Welcomed by Pastor Dr. Theodore Thomas, Clinton Alumnae chapter as well as many members, guests, other sororities, fraternities and other organizations joined in the church’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded Jan. 13, 1913 by 22 collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic excellence and community service.

Members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter are very active at the local, regional, state and national levels. Some of the activities of this chapter include participation in Relay for Life, Christmas caroling at Skills Creation, volunteering at nursing homes, honoring community members for their service to mankind, providing academic support and enrichment activities for students in local schools, participating and attending regional, state and national conferences, making scholarship donations to local churches and awarding scholarships to selected graduating seniors.

Attending the regional Founders Day were Sonja Herring, Vice President LaChandra Parker, Ruby Bell, Katrina Boykin, President Travis P. Bennett, Juanita German, Hazel Colwell, Gloria Bennett, Sylvia Johnson Herring and Shirley Williams.

Attending the local Founders Day were Juanita German, Joan Warren, Janice Thomas, Susan Smith, President Travis P. Bennett, Hazel Colwell, Carol Worley, Hannah Jones, Shirley Williams, Renee White, Arrida Johnson and Tonya Colwell.