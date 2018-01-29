Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 26 — James Blake Bradford, 31, of 520 Fayetteville St., Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 26 — Tytshaa Morrisey, 24, of 315 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple physical assault, drunk and disruptive and resist, delay and obstruct. No bond set; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 27 — Ruben Davis, 34, of 304 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, harassing phone call and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 27 — Walter L. Skenadore, 36, of 48 Evergreen Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 27 — William Otha Smith Jr., 44, of 4261 Delway Hwy., Harrells, was charged with three counts of communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 27 — Raymond Lindell Pope, 34, of 1299 Pope Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $7,000; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 27 — Angel Brock Phillips, 19, of 91 Jean Lane, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 27 — Travis Taylor, 32, of 2615 Giddensville Road, Faison, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 28 — Michael Leon Quarles, 36, of 410 Byrd St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 8.

• Jan. 28 — Donyale Nopale Stephens, 39, of 371 Bill Jordan Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 19.

• Jan. 28 — Justin Bryant Noble, 27, of 311 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with driving while license revoked, failing to report accident, reckless driving to endanger and driving left of center. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 19.

• Jan. 28 — John Owen Johnson, 34, of 67 Sherwood Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a charge of unsupervised probation violation. Bond set at $7,200; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 28 — Jesse Andrew Burnette, 30, of 268 Tracy Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree trespass. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 9.

Incidents/investigations

• Jan. 27 — Tommy Thomas of Newton Grove reported the theft of a riding lawnmower, valued at $3,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

