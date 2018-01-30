SCC, Schindler form partnership

The Schindler Corporation office in Clinton has created a pipeline to keep its thriving business strong for years to come in this area.

Schindler, founded in Switzerland more than 150 years ago, is one of the world’s leading providers of elevators, escalators, and moving walks, as well as maintenance and modernization services. The Clinton plant is one of more than 1,000 branches in more than 100 countries, as well as production sites and research and development facilities in the US, Brazil, Europe, China, and India.

After Gary McClanahan, electrical supervisor for the Clinton Schindler branch hired Reid Armatys on as a technician, Armatys began attending classes at Sampson Community College in Industrial Systems Technology to strengthen his skills.

After taking some classes at SCC, Armatys improved his advanced knowledge with electrical wiring, more than many newcomers to the job had and McClanahan saw an opportunity.

Durwood King, SCC Instructor in the Industrial Systems Technology department was no stranger to training successful prospects who later go on and have great careers so McClanahan and King got together and decided it was mutually beneficial to just hire technicians already under the tutelage of King. Since Armatys was hired, McClanahan has hired six more electrical technicians directly from Sampson Community College as a result.

“It is of great benefit to us to be receiving people with a good base of knowledge from the school,” says McClanahan. ”We can use that foundation to train on our job specific tasks we do here in the factory. “

Schindler manufactures, installs, services and modernizes elevators, escalators and moving walks for almost every type of building requirement worldwide. The company specializes in the latest-technology engineering, as well as mechanical and microprocessor technology products designed and rigorously tested for safety, comfort, efficiency and reliability.

Needless to say, electrical wiring is an important and integral part of Schindler products.

These former SCC students now build the electrical control panels and wire all the devices used on the Schindler escalators here that are used in airports, shopping malls and subway transit systems in the US and Canada.

McClanahan sees a strong partnership for years to come. “I see us to continue to work with SCC and the instructors to improve the people we are hiring. We see how much they care for their students and Mr. King asks me regularly how they are doing.“

Right on cue, McClanahan — while responding to a reply for information to add to this story, follows up with a request of his own to King, “I can use one more right now as a matter of fact if you have someone.”

For more information about the Industrial Systems Technology program at SCC, call Durwood King at 910-592-8081.

Pictured are Durwood King, Sampson Community College instructor, and students and Schindler techs Reid Armatys, Daniel Smith, Craig Howard, Aaron Boyette, Rodrigo Martinez, Edward Williams, Anthony Sanchez and Gary McClanahan. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC02885.jpg Pictured are Durwood King, Sampson Community College instructor, and students and Schindler techs Reid Armatys, Daniel Smith, Craig Howard, Aaron Boyette, Rodrigo Martinez, Edward Williams, Anthony Sanchez and Gary McClanahan.

