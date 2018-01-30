Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 29 — Lorenzo Torres, 30, of 3399 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 20.
• Jan. 29 — William Joel Oyola, 31, of 2924 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 20.
• Jan. 29 — Rodney Scott Parker, 32, of 6816 Faircloth Bridge Road, Stedman, was charged with larceny and two counts of second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 12.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 29 — Duplin Forest Products of Wallace was the victim of theft. Batteries, a chopsaw and welding cables were taken from a job site in the Harrells area. Items valued at $850.
• Jan. 29 — Hazel Troublefield of Maryland was the victim in theft of timber from the Faison area. Timber valued at $10,000.
