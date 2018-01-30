Sampson Board of Education honors new teacher coordinator

Brenda Nordin was recently honored for guiding new teachers when they step into classrooms at Sampson County Schools.

The coordinator for the Beginning Teachers (BT)/Mentorship program and for Sampson County Schools, was recognized Monday for her work during a Monday Board of Education meeting. She’s very humbled about the recognition.

“I have a lot of support within my department at the central office and in each of the schools which is a tremendous asset,” Nordin said after the meeting. “I am very fortunate to be a part of Sampson County Schools.”

Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for personnel services, presented spoke about the process. A team from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NC DPI) visited the district to monitor the Beginning Teachers program.

“They affirmed what we already knew,” Cabral said. “Our BT support program is top notch and we have a treasure in Brenda Nordin.”

During the visit, NC DPI officials stated that the majority of the indicators were evaluated as distinguished or accomplished. The report states that Nordin established an environment of support that’s includes a organizational system, which is exemplary. That method involves mentors and evaluation records to make sure practices that are in compliance with states policies, in an effort to impact recruitment and retention in the district.

It was also noted that Nordin also provides support over and beyond the requirements of the general statute and state board policies. Some of the examples includes covering classes so new teachers can observe other educators and distributing surveys to receive feedback about the program.

“I appreciate the excellence and dedication that Mrs. Nordin exhibits daily in her work,” Cabral said.

During the beginning on the 2017-2018 school year, the district welcomed 40 teachers to the district through orientations, training and management. Thirty-five were beginning teachers.

Her efforts were applauded by members of the board and others, before Chairman Timothy Register presented her with a certificate for her accomplishment.

“I had a lot of highlights in my educational career and I can honestly say that this lady right here is one of them,” Register said about his days as a principal. “She taught for me at Union Elementary School. I was so proud of her when she was chosen to come to the county office.”

While honoring during the accomplishment, Register said he’s proud to call her a friend and a colleague.

“I’m proud that she a part of Sampson County Schools becuase such an integral part is helping those beginning teachers to be able to get on their feet and make it through those first two or three years, so they can be a part of this great profession. We’re proud of you Mrs. Nordin. Thank you so much.”

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

