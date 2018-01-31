Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 30 — Rodney Scott Parker, 32, of 6816 Faircloth Bridge Road, Stedman, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 30 — Billy Joe Faircloth, 32, of 433 Cedar Creek Road, Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 30 — Roman Gredrick Leach, 20, of 506 W. North St., Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of malt beverage by 19-20 year old. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 30 — Robert Walker Redding, 44, of 411 Lanoca Ave., Laurinburg, N.C., was charged with assault on jailer, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and communicating threats. Bond set at $15,000; court date is March 8.

Incidents/investigations

• Jan. 30 — Dane Construction Co. of Mooresville was the victim in theft of power tools from a shipping container, taken from Clinton. Items valued at $3,500.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

