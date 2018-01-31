Garland woman killed, another charged in wreck

GARLAND — One Garland resident is dead and another has been charged following a fatal vehicle collision Tuesday evening in southern Sampson County.

Jennifer C. Hazelwood, 40, of Old Mintz Highway, sustained fatal injuries when her vehicle was struck as it traveled south on U.S. 701 (Garland Highway), at the intersection of Lamb Road, according to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County. A vehicle traveling northwest on Lamb Road, driven by William H. Newkirk, 64, of Longview Lake Road, reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection.

The wreck, which occurred at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, was investigated by Trooper C. Hall.

Following the impact, Newkirk’s vehicle skidded off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and ran into a fence. Hazelwood’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road, coming to rest in the southbound ditch of Garland Highway. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to reports.

Newkirk was charged with failure to yield and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

“No impairments are expected and both drivers were wearing their seat belts,” said Highway Patrol Sgt. S.B. Lewis. “As tragic as it is, it appears to be an accident.”

Tuesday’s deadly collision was the third on Sampson County roadways this year, resulting in four total deaths. Two people were ejected in a single-vehicle rollover last week in northern Sampson, following the death of a pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver earlier in the month. That suspect vehicle is still being sought.

