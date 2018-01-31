Sampson Schools honor teachers

Officials from Sampson County Schools recently honored educators for making more improvements towards their education.

During a recent meeting for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, Brenda Nordin, Beginning Teachers and Mentorship coordinator, presented awards to several teachers with the assistance of Susan Warren, public relations and student services coordinator.

“We are so proud of these teachers that go back and show our kids that it’s never to late to learn,” Warren said. “They go on an further their education.”

Kenneth Eichberg, a educator of Sampson County Early College High School, was awarded for receiving an advanced degree. He earned a master’s in education from Campbell University.

Nordin presented an award to Megan Fussell of Roseboro Elementary School for becoming a National Board Certified Teacher. Several educators were recently awarded for re-certification. The teachers were Cynthia Cantrell of Clement Elementary; Dana Hairr, Lakewood High School; and Betsy Autry Johnson, Roseboro Elementary School.

The Certification by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is the highest credential in the profession. A part of the process includes building a portfolio of student work samples, assignments, videotapes and a thorough analysis of classroom teaching. The process takes between one to three years to complete.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, nearly 21,500 teachers in the state earned national certification. The total accounts for 21.6 percent of educators in the state. More than 30 are in Sampson County classrooms. North Carolina is number one in the United States when it comes to National Board Certification.

Cynthia Cantrell was recently honored for receiving a renewal for National Board Certification. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Degree_3.jpg Cynthia Cantrell was recently honored for receiving a renewal for National Board Certification. Ken Eickberg received recognition for receiving a master’s of education. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Degree_1.jpg Ken Eickberg received recognition for receiving a master’s of education. Megan Fussell recently became a National Board certified teacher. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Degree_2.jpg Megan Fussell recently became a National Board certified teacher.

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

