‘Beauty and the Beast’ enters final production

This weekend the Sampson Community Theater will not be changing its backdrops, side drops, the costumes on stage, the music you will hear or the smell of freshly popped popcorn but it will be changing the characters in the costumes as a completely new cast of “Beauty and the Beast” will give us four performances beginning Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. with other shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Madison Cain was “Belle” last weekend and Isabelle Moore will be “Belle” this coming weekend. Seats were at a premium for the shows last week and you can expect the same will occur this weekend so you are encouraged to get your tickets early at Inkspot or at Matthew’s Gifts. The Clinton Rotary Club, which is sponsoring this show, will have members of the club to welcome visitors.

Patron tickets give two people admissions to every show we produce in 2018 with a reduced rate. A patron ticket would make a desirable gift for those who love the theater so call Brenda Martin at 990-4510 to make arrangements to surprise that special someone or couple with a Patron Ticket and they will thank you for a whole year.

Kathy Day has been cast in the Thalian Association’s production of Oliver which will be performed on Feb. 9-18 in Wilmington. Way to go Kathy.

SCT 2018 Season

Beauty and the Beast — Directed by Dr. L.J. Carr. Sponsored by the Rotary Club and Sampson Arts Council. Performance dates are Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance are dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

