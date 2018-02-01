Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 31 — Jack Lee Bonner, 48, of 276 Pine Crest Lane, Salemburg, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 31 — Richard Dale Hunter, 39, of 1005 Bradshaw St., Clinton, was charged with possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 31 — Sara Thornton, 47, of 500 Marsh Kornegay Road, Faison, was charged with school attendance law violation. Written promise; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 31 — John Wayne LaCass, 36, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 31 — Erica Sheranda Satchell, 30, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with simple worthless check and served orders for arrest on charges of felony probation violation and failure to comply. Bond set at $25,815; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 31 — Phillip Sabatien Moon, 30, of 27 Center St., Garland, was charged on out-of-county warrants with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Feb. 27.

• Jan. 31 — Jessie Scott Williford, 24, of 2462 Plainview Hwy., Dunn, was charged on out-of-county warrant with cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 19.

Incidents/investigations

• Jan. 31 — Gatlin Cooperation of Salemburg was the victim in the theft of 20 large truck tires, valued at $7,500.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.