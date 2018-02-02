JSCC scholarships available

KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College is now accepting applications for academic scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year. Scholarships are available for new, incoming students, as well as returning students that will be attending full-time. Students who are taking 12 credit hours or more are designated as a full-time student. Returning students must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA.

“These scholarships are merit-based,” said Donna Springfield, coordinator of the James Sprunt Community College Foundation. “We have all kinds of scholarships, and we usually have more scholarships than we have applicants.”

Students must complete an application for the scholarship. Scholarship applications are available through the Foundation Office, which is located in the McGowan Building.

“We want to award as many scholarships as possible to students,” Springfield said. “But students must fill out the academic scholarship application, which includes completing an essay and get-ting recommendations.”

The priority deadline for scholarship applications is March 15, 2018.

For more information on the scholarship, students can contact Donna Springfield at 910-275-6166 or dspringfield@jamessprunt.edu.