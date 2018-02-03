Outdoor picnic area proposed for high school

The Clinton High School PTSO has proposed construction of an outdoor picnic-garden area for students, faculty and staff and presented the idea to the Board during a work session Thursday night.

Wanda Coleman, PTSO president for the school, submitted the proposal to Dr. Steve Miller, principal of the high school. The proposed location is on a grassy area between the media center side of the high school building and the Dark Horse soccer complex.

“We hope this will create a positive outdoor gathering space for CHS and create positive energy for the community project,” Coleman said.

The total projected cost is $15,000, with funds coming through money allocated from the PTSO, donations from other clubs, sponsorships and fundraisers.

According to Coleman, the project will include a 40X40 concrete slab to house picnic tables, at least 13 picnic tables, conversation benches and trees and shrubs for privacy and beautification.

The idea for development started with the PTSO board discussing ways to give back to the students, faculty and staff. Currently, Clinton High School has no outdoor gathering space, and PTSO members felt the picnic-garden project would be a great benefit to not only the Clinton City Schools family, but visitors from other locations.

During Thursday night’s work session, the board, along with Clinton City Schools superintendent, offered their support for the project.

“The picnic area can be utilized for dual purposes,” Dr. Stuart Blount said.

The PTSO feels the area can be used as a behavioral incentive, possibly allowing students and classes to gather outside during the school day. Teams could gather at the tables for lunch or other meals, as could teachers. Having the outdoor area would also allow for outdoor theater opportunities, as well as after-school events and functions.

“Many parents are very excited about his idea and have pledged their volunteer labor and help to solicit funds,” Coleman stated. “The family of Andrew Warren has verbally stated interest in giving back to Clinton High School for this project and they would possibly like to make a contribution.”

Projected expenses include $4,900 for concrete and grading, $5,200 for picnic tables and benches, $2,00 for trees and shrubs and $2,900 for other expenses.

Now with the blessing of the board, a CHS Picnic-Garden development committee will be formed, and possible fundraisers will be discussed. Once funds are secure, HN Carr will begin the process to lay the concrete slab after removal of part of the sidewalk, a community “work day” will be designated and the area officially opened.

Projected completion date hasn’t been set, but Coleman said the PTSO hopes to complete the project as quickly as possible.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

