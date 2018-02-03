SCS approves summer school plans

Sampson County Schools’ Board of Education approved plans for the upcoming summer session with a change for high schools.

The session for students who need additional instruction is scheduled for June 18 through June 28 for Sampson Schools. It was approved during a Monday meeting. This year, summer classes will be held at Midway High School (MHS) and Lakewood High School (LHS) to service southern and northern portions of the district — a change from just having one location.

Dr. Wesley Johnson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instructional services and secondary education, made a proposal to have two sites during a previous work session. Students from northern areas such as the Hobbton district will attend MHS. In the south, Lakewood and Union district students will go to LHS. Students who attend Sampson Early College High School in Clinton, are being assigned to either MHS or LHS, based on their residency in the district.

“I had a couple of principals tell me that they would have more students go if they didn’t have the ride the bus so long to another school,” Johnson said. “Midway to Union is a pretty long haul.”

The estimated student ratio is 20 to 25 students per teacher, based on the needs. Listed available courses include courses associated with the End-of-Course (EOCs) tests such as biology, Math I and Math II. Additional courses in English, math, science and social studies will also be provided based on the need.

“Basically this is credit recovery in those areas,” Johnson said regarding the courses and EOCs. “We have not been real successful in the past with these students passing the EOCs for the second time.”

Johnson said he will work with principals to establish a plan to make the situation better. He added that students in grades third through eighth have been more successful after taking the test for the second time.

“It’s a little bit different trying to get the high school kids there,” Johnson said.

Another goal is to have more students attend for testing purposes, although they already taken the course.

“Once they know they already earned credit for the course, they don’t want to come back,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I think we’re going to be up to it.”

Accelerated offering for honors and advanced placement will be available on a limited basis and taught through the North Carolina Virtual Public School.

For elementary and middle school education, each district will have one location for the grade divisions. It will consist of one week of reading and one week of math lessons. Tests will also be held.

During the session, the estimated ratio is 15 to 20 students per teacher and 20 to 25 at middle schools. With 60 to 80 students expected at the elementary level in each district, about four teachers will be needed during the week in each one. For middle schools, the total outlook is 60 to 75 per district and three teachers each week.

The estimates are being proposed by Title I funding, which assist districts with children who come from low-income families. It was previously reported that schools, when given the opportunity, used district funds to pay additional teachers.

Transportation will be provided for all school students, along with a breakfast and lunch for the summer days which are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m for the two-week plan.

Additional site added for high schools

