Mintz Christian Academy to host open house

ROSEBORO — Mintz Christian Academy is hosting an open house for all interested families of students in K-12 on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 3-5 p.m.

During the open house, prospective students and parents will be able to take a campus tour, have individualized conversations with the faculty and staff regarding curriculum, athletics, fine arts, music, drama, as well as have the opportunity to speak with currently enrolled students and parents about their experiences at the school.

“Mintz Christian Academy offers enrollment for grades K-12,” principal Dr. William Warren said. “Open house provides families with an overview and the purpose of attending Mintz. It also provides individualized information which will help families formalize a better understanding of Kingdom Education, which is important for the parent to make the best informed decision regarding their child’s education.”

According to Warren, Mintz offers a particular philosophy, which integrates scripture within each subject. Additionally, the school can offer lower class sizes, which allows for more one-on-one instructional time with students in certain subjects.

“It is our desire that students seek wisdom rather than scholarship, character rather than career and service rather than self,” Warren explained. “Through Christian education, MCA’s goal for its students is that they mature in their personal relations with Christ, that they are equipped with Christian values and skills and that they will utilize these as Christian leaders.”

Established in 2009, Mintz became accredited through ACSI on July 1, 2016.

As a student at Mintz, each student will be provided with an educational environment that nurtures the individual talents and gifts, including the reduced class size and individualized instruction. Mintz students must meet the North Carolina graduation requirements for either a general diploma or an honors diploma.

Students also have the opportunity for dual enrollment at Sampson Community College to complete or add courses to their transcript. Our current graduation class all received their four-year college acceptance letters prior to December. As elementary and middle school students, our Terra Nova Achievement Test scores indicate that MCA students are performing at least one grade level beyond the national norms, reflecting the academic strength of our the elementary and middle school program.

As a student at Mintz, kids are exposed to and actively participate in both athletic and fine arts programs. Mintz is a member of the Carolinas Christian Athletic Conference.

The current student population is 152 and on average, the class size is 10 students. Mintz Christian Academy continues to grow and anticipates having a new building for high school students in the fall of 2018.

The mission of Mintz Christian Academy is to offer a nurturing Christian-based education on a solid spiritual, academic and social foundation that will enable students to walk victoriously in their adult life.

Mintz Christian Academy is located at 2741 Mintz Road, Roseboro and can be reached at 910-564-6221.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

