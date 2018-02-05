‘Weeks’ strengthened through project

A new and improve playground at Weeks Park in Newton Grove is expected to open next week, weather permitting. At the end of last year, the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners approved spending close to $80,000 for playground improvements atWeeks Park. Playground Packages, out of Mooresville, was selected to remove old equipment and installing new pieces. Some of the features of the new playground layout include a triple side, loop ladder, climbing wall and crawl tube, as well as a rail ride that allows children to swing 34 feet between two platforms. Funding includes a budgeted $50,000 in town funds, along with $18,500 from the Newton Grove Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, $5,000 in sales tax and $5,000 in contingency.

A new and improve playground at Weeks Park in Newton Grove is expected to open next week, weather permitting. At the end of last year, the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners approved spending close to $80,000 for playground improvements atWeeks Park. Playground Packages, out of Mooresville, was selected to remove old equipment and installing new pieces. Some of the features of the new playground layout include a triple side, loop ladder, climbing wall and crawl tube, as well as a rail ride that allows children to swing 34 feet between two platforms. Funding includes a budgeted $50,000 in town funds, along with $18,500 from the Newton Grove Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, $5,000 in sales tax and $5,000 in contingency. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ng-park.jpg A new and improve playground at Weeks Park in Newton Grove is expected to open next week, weather permitting. At the end of last year, the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners approved spending close to $80,000 for playground improvements atWeeks Park. Playground Packages, out of Mooresville, was selected to remove old equipment and installing new pieces. Some of the features of the new playground layout include a triple side, loop ladder, climbing wall and crawl tube, as well as a rail ride that allows children to swing 34 feet between two platforms. Funding includes a budgeted $50,000 in town funds, along with $18,500 from the Newton Grove Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, $5,000 in sales tax and $5,000 in contingency.