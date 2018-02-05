Police raid liquor house

A months-long investigation by Clinton Police authorities into possible illegal alcohol sales and drug activity resulted in the seizure of mariijuana, beer and liquor at a Butler Avenue residence on Friday.

Clinton Police executed a search warrant at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 300 E. Butler Ave., following a two-month investigation by the department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team into alleged drug and alcohol sales at the residence. Several people, as well as a small child, were in and around the home at the time police arrived to the intersection of Butler Avenue and Kennedy Street.

Chief Donald Edwards said there was 52.7 grams of marijuana seized at the home, where he said there were 19 people inside, along with one child. Cases of beer and bottles of liquor were also found.

Orenthal James McIntyre, 36, of 707 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for storage of a controlled substance and, as well as served an order for arrest for failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding. His bond set at $15,500.

The homeowner, Esther Wilson, was cited for selling alcohol without ABC permits. Another person at the residence, Sharokady Zudon Brunson, 41, of H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with failure to comply and placed under $455 bond.

“We don’t anticipate additional charges from the search warrant, but we will continue to monitor this area and those identified during the investigation,” Edwards said. “I’d like to encourage anyone with a neighborhood concern to reach out to us.

”They can use our anonymous text line and we are planning to re-activate the 910-590-3009 tip line,” said Edwards, noting “Neither should be used for immediate or emergency response.”

Edwards said the Butler Avenue probe was launched after a citizen complaint was received about potential illegal activity, specifying individuals involved, Edwards noted. Police worked with Alcohol Law Enforcement agents on the case. The police chief said Friday that the home was within 1,000 feet from Butler Avenue School.

Following news of the search warrant executed Friday, some raised concern of the proximity of the school to the residence, saying they felt it was not as close as was being publicized by police officials.

“One note we keep hearing is the proximity to the school,” Edwards stated Monday. “This house is just over 800 feet from Butler Avenue playground, and that is a Class E felony.”

Anyone who wants to report crime in their area can contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105 or through the department’s anonymous tipline by texting the tip to 847411 and starting the message with “tipcpd.”

