Leaving his mark

Lt. Anthony Davis, Clinton Police Department’s Assistant Chief, discusses fingerprinting techniques this week at Sampson Community College. Davis, who also serves as a Criminal Justice adjunct instructor in SCC’s Criminal Justice Technology degree program, teaches classes in Investigative Principles. The course introduces the theories and fundamentals of the investigative process. Topics include crime scene/incident processing, information gathering techniques, collection/preservation of evidence, preparation of appropriate reports, court presentations, and other related topics. Upon completion, students should be able to identify, explain, and demonstrate the techniques of the investigative process, report preparation, and courtroom presentation. For more information about seeking a career as a detective or police officer email jwiley@sampsoncc.edu.

