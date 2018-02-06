Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 3 — Terry Patrick Bryant, 37, of 654 Green Path Road, Godwin, was charged with larceny-shoplifting. No bond set; court date is March 21.
• Feb. 4 — Victoria Grace Devone, 20, of 159 Pate Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny-shoplifting. No bond set; court date is March 8.
• Feb. 4 — Zion Jyrell Smith, 18, of 204 Shields St., Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana. No bond set; court date is April 5.
• Feb. 4 — Reuben Davis Jr., 34, of 212 Beaman St., Apt. 2, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking and violation of court order. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 20.
• Feb. 5 — Nicholas Allen Ashley, 33, of 910 Sandlewood Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Feb. 9.
• Feb. 5 — Matthew Douglas Newgent, 27, of 412 Earnest Williams Road, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Feb. 9.
• Feb. 5 — Cammie Elisabeth, 26, of 10400 Minnie-Hall Road, Autryville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, as well as failure to appear on charges of no operator’s license, reckless driving to endanger, hit/run-leave scene of property damage and probation violation. Bond set at $15,500.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 5 — Barnhill Contracting Co. of Rocky Mount was the victim of theft. Batteries — 24 valued at $4,800 total — were taken from digital sign boards on Autry Highway.
• Feb. 5 — Thomas McLamb of Roseboro reported a break-in to a trailer, with pressure washers and a generator taken. Items valued at $1,080.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.