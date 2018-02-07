Speed stop nets heroin in Sampson

A Southport man is facing felony charges in Sampson County following a traffic stop for speeding on I-40, during which heroin was found, according to reports from the sheriff’s officials.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Nissan for speeding on I-40 close to the 359 mile marker near Faison.

During the stop, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, a K-9 performed a “free air sniff” of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 250 bindles of heroin, 1 gram of marijuana and 10 Xanax pills in the trunk,” said Smith. He noted that, in this case, the bindles each contained .04 grams of heroin in powder form, for a total of 10 grams of heroin, or 0.35 ounces.

“As a result, the suspect was arrested and charged,” Smith stated.

William Patrick Young, 26, of East Yacht Drive, Southport, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for storage of a controlled substance.

Additionally, he was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $200,000 secured bond.

