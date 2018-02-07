Duplin officials seek info in teen shooting

Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information in the shooting death of a teen.

Deputies responded to a call Monday, Feb. 5, around 7:30 p.m., on Bryce Hardison Road in the Deep Run community. According to information released from the Sheriff’s office, upon arrival, deputies found Jessica Ramsey, 16, shot in the head.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where she succumbed to those injuries early Wednesday. The case is under further investigation by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.