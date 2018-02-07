Warren takes new role, to lead testing efforts

Susan Warren is looking forward to continuing her journey with Sampson County Schools.

It was recently announced that longtime educator and administrator is now the director of Accountability for the school district. She was previously the public relations coordinator and will continue her duties as the leader for Student Services, a position she held for 11 years.

Some of her duties as the accountability director include supervising procedures for assessments such as the End-of-Grade and End-of-Course tests. Warren expressed that she’s looking forward to the new challenge.

“I think the biggest challenge that it’s always changing,” Warren said about testing and assessments. “We’re going to keep up with these changes and inform everybody what the change are.”

Warren began working for Sampson Schools in 1997 as seventh-grade math teacher at Hobbton Middle School, before she became assistant principal of the school in Newton Grove. Next, she came to the central office to lead public relations and student service efforts. Warren earned her bachelor’s of science in mathematics education from North Carolina State University and a master’s in school administration from East Carolina University.

“Now, I’m just going to experience working with students and teachers in a different capacity on the accountability side of it,” she said.

The accountability director position was previously held by Dr. Wesley Johnson, until he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instructional Services and Director of Secondary Education. That position was previously held by Col. Tommy Macon until he retired at the end of 2017. Warren said she was fortunate that Johnson is still at the Sampson Central Office.

“He’s helped a lot and guided me through what I need to know for the new role,” Warren said.

Along with human resource efforts, Assistant Superintendent Wendy Cabral will now lead public relation efforts. Some of those duties include academic recognizing schools, updating the calendar, notifying the public and contacting the media.

