Auditions set for next production

The Beauty and the Beast have vacated the Sampson Community Theater after eight performances that entertained our audiences over two weekends.

It was a great ride as the casts performed admirably and Director Dr. Linda J. Carr expressed her thanks to the casts for the job they did. We thank Clinton Rotary and the Sampson Arts Council for their generosity in sponsoring “Beauty and the Beast”.

The big stage has been cleaned up and is now ready to host auditions for “Fame,” the musical that was last performed here around 2004. It is a show based on the lives of multicultural, energetic youngsters as they gather to audition to study at New York City’s “High School for the Performing Arts”. The Director Angela Martin will have her auditions for this show on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 12-13 at 7 p.m. There are several roles for adults but the majority of the parts will go to teenagers.

Kathy Day has been cast in the Thalian Association’s production of Oliver which will be performed on Feb. 9-18 in Wilmington. Way to go Kathy!

SCT 2018 Season

Fame — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions Monday, Feb. 12, and Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. Performance dates are April 20, 21 and April 27, 28, 29.

Hair Spray — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions TBA. Performance dates July 6, 7, 8 and July 13, 14, 15.

Annie, Jr. — Directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 20, 21, 22.

Boeing, Boeing — Directed by Logan Tart. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and Sept. 7, 8, 9.

TBA — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions TBA. Performance are dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Carol — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has many — not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.

It takes less time to do a thing right, than it does to explain why you did it wrong.

“This times, like all times, is a very good one, if we but know what to do with it.”… Ralph Waldo Emerson

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for the Sampson Community Theater.

