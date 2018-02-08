Posted on by

City students presented awards


The Clinton City Schools students of the month for January were Serenity Hobbs, L.C. Kerr School; Ben Darden, Butler Avenue School; Kailee Merritt, Sunset Avenue School; Melanie Lopez-Sanchez, Sampson Middle School; and Leondra Butts, Clinton High School.


