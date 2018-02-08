SCS employees give back

Sampson County Schools’ employees gave generously to improve their community and raise more than $22,000 for United Way of Sampson County’s 2017 Campaign. Pictured left to right are United Way of Sampson County president Dr. Stuart Blount, Sampson County Schools superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and Susan Warren, United Way board member and Sampson County Schools student services coordinator.

