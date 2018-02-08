Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 7 — Patrina Denise Weeks, 46, of 12861 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with two counts of assault on a government official/employee. Written promise; court date is March 7.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 7 — Adam Simmons of Salemburg reported the theft of a Chevy Silverado, valued at $5,000.
• Feb. 7 — Edna Taylor of Clinton reported the theft of paper weight collectibles, dishware bowls, floor rugs and copper pipe tubing. Items valued at $900.
