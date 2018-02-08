Boy Scouts Tuscarora Council celebrating 95 years with anniversary event

The Tuscarora Council of the Boy Scouts of America are ready to celebrate nearly a century of helping youths become better leaders.

Its 95th anniversary celebration is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Goldsboro Builders Supply, 701 Patetown Road, Goldsboro. The council serves more than 8,000 youth and adult volunteers in Sampson, Duplin, Johnston and Wayne counties.

The event will feature a dinner, special recognitions and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 per couple or $25 each. Proceeds will benefit the organization.

Scout executive Jason Smith is looking forward to the upcoming event.

“It’s going to be a wonderful event,” Smith said. “I’m really excited about it and a great time for fun and fellowship.

After a catered dinner, the organization will honor civic leaders and scout supports Maj. Gen. Al Aycock, deputy to the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Warfare Center and School in Fayetteville; and Dr. Hervy Kornegay, an emergency medical specialist from the Wayne UNC Health Care.

An auction will also support camp operations for the Tuscarora Council. It will include collectibles for men, women and young people. Some of the prizes include a vacation in Cancun, Mexico; sports memorabilia such as a collectible signed by Tyler Hansbrough, a basketball star who played for the North Carolina Tar Heels and now active with the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association; NASCAR memorabilia, including an item from the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.; rare scout patches; and other items.

Smith expressed how the organization has been around for more than 100 years and said it’s one the premiere high-end organizations in the United States. He believes service plays a vital role in helping youths become better leaders and members of society.

“Our program is there to help them and it’s fun with a purpose,” Smith said. “They do all these fun activities and these things where they having fun, but along the way they’re learning lifelong skills that going to help them be better people. We feel that our program is vitally needed in today’s society.”

The Tuscarora Council was founded in 1923. Along with the Boy Scout program for youths 11 to 17 years old, the organization provides a variety of activities for youths. Some of them include Cub Scouts for elementary students; Venturing, a co-ed program for youths who are 14 to 20 years old; and the Learning for Life and Exploring initiative which allows participants to learn about career opportunities.

In Sampson County, the Champions program through Learning for Life, works with special needs students from area schools. In the spring, students are allowed to have a camping experience.

“It’s not just what you think of when you think about the Boy Scouts — the khaki and green uniforms,” Smith said. “We got a lot of different programs we’re running in the county.”

The council also has the Order of the Arrow lodge, which is a camping and community-service based honor society.

For more information about the anniversary event or for ticket purchases, visit the Tuscarora Council’s website at www.bsanc.org and click on the “Support Scouting” tab. Requests may also be made by calling the office at 919-734-1714.

Local Boy Scouts participate in a Memorial Day ceremony, hosted by the Just-A-Mere Garden Club.

Tuscarora Council event to raise funds for organizations

By Chase Jordan cjordan@clintonnc.com

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

