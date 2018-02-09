‘Read Aloud’ event offers educational fun

Reading is one of the most important fundamentals a student learns in school today. In an effort to stress that importance, the faculty and staff at Butler Avenue School gave students an opportunity to take part in World Read Aloud Day.

Students celebrated by hosting a Skype session with author Kara Lareau. Dark Horse leaders from each classroom attended, and listened as Lareau shared a couple of chapters from her series, “The Infamous Ratsos.”

“Reading aloud is one of the main things we can do with children of this age to help them become more literate,” Butler Avenue principal Robert Trulington said. “I am delighted that Butler Avenue Elementary was able to accomplish a school-wide read aloud activity that coincided with students from all over the world.”

Ji’Asia Smith, a student in Christy Naylor’s third grade class, said the experience was not only fun and educational, but left her wanting to ready more of the author’s books.

“I liked chapter two of her book, where they made stuff and were creative,” Smith shared. “She made me want to learn more about her and her books. I like to read chapter books.”

According to Michelle Gainey, Butler Avenue’s media specialist and coordinator of the event, students were given the opportunity to talk with the author and ask questions. Following the read aloud, Lareau answered the students’ questions and described the steps to becoming a good writer.

“Butler Avenue thanks Mrs. Kara Lareau for taking the time to virtually visit their school and leaving a positive impact on the students,” Gainey said.

Turlington credited the success of the experience to Gainey, who has been working with teachers and students to bring more experience through technology into the school.

“Mrs. Gainey did a great job setting up the Skype author visit,” Turlington said. “I’m proud of her for enabling our students to interact digitally with people from all over the world.”

Aryanah Wright, a second-grade student in Leslie Byrd’s class, enjoyed the virtual experience so much, she is looking forward to reading more.

”I liked the story and how they made an idea and tried to make an arcade,” Wright explained. “I want to read more of her books.”

World Read Aloud Day calls global attention to the importance of reading aloud, sharing stories, and the idea of literacy as a human right by bringing communities together across the world to read aloud.

”Reading is so important for our elementary school children,” Turlington added. “Our teachers at Butler Avenue work hard every day to make sure each of our students are reaching their reading goals. The World Read Aloud Day is just one example of how they encourage our students to pick up a book and read.”

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

