SCC students wired for learning

Students at Sampson Community College don’t have to go far to find real hands on work after college. They do real work while in college. Myles Claybrook and Matthew Temple, students in the CTI-120 Networking & Security Foundation course at SCC, wired network patch panels and ran network cabling as part of the overall infrastructure and technological improvements currently under way at SCC. Here, the students upgrade wiring in the Information Technology Lab.

Students at Sampson Community College don’t have to go far to find real hands on work after college. They do real work while in college. Myles Claybrook and Matthew Temple, students in the CTI-120 Networking & Security Foundation course at SCC, wired network patch panels and ran network cabling as part of the overall infrastructure and technological improvements currently under way at SCC. Here, the students upgrade wiring in the Information Technology Lab. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_wiring.jpg Students at Sampson Community College don’t have to go far to find real hands on work after college. They do real work while in college. Myles Claybrook and Matthew Temple, students in the CTI-120 Networking & Security Foundation course at SCC, wired network patch panels and ran network cabling as part of the overall infrastructure and technological improvements currently under way at SCC. Here, the students upgrade wiring in the Information Technology Lab.