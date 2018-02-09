Turkey Federation donates turkeys

The Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Turkey Federation donated turkeys to Tim’s Gift and Mount Vernon Church children’s and youth missions groups. These turkeys went to families in need for Thanksgiving. Turkeys were also donated at Christmas to the Sampson County 4H.

