Posted on by

Turkey Federation donates turkeys


The Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Turkey Federation donated turkeys to Tim’s Gift and Mount Vernon Church children’s and youth missions groups. These turkeys went to families in need for Thanksgiving. Turkeys were also donated at Christmas to the Sampson County 4H.


The Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Turkey Federation donated turkeys to Tim’s Gift and Mount Vernon Church children’s and youth missions groups. These turkeys went to families in need for Thanksgiving. Turkeys were also donated at Christmas to the Sampson County 4H.


The Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Turkey Federation donated turkeys to Tim’s Gift and Mount Vernon Church children’s and youth missions groups. These turkeys went to families in need for Thanksgiving. Turkeys were also donated at Christmas to the Sampson County 4H.

The Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Turkey Federation donated turkeys to Tim’s Gift and Mount Vernon Church children’s and youth missions groups. These turkeys went to families in need for Thanksgiving. Turkeys were also donated at Christmas to the Sampson County 4H.

The Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Turkey Federation donated turkeys to Tim’s Gift and Mount Vernon Church children’s and youth missions groups. These turkeys went to families in need for Thanksgiving. Turkeys were also donated at Christmas to the Sampson County 4H.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_timsgift.jpgThe Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Turkey Federation donated turkeys to Tim’s Gift and Mount Vernon Church children’s and youth missions groups. These turkeys went to families in need for Thanksgiving. Turkeys were also donated at Christmas to the Sampson County 4H.

The Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Turkey Federation donated turkeys to Tim’s Gift and Mount Vernon Church children’s and youth missions groups. These turkeys went to families in need for Thanksgiving. Turkeys were also donated at Christmas to the Sampson County 4H.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_mtvernon.jpgThe Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Turkey Federation donated turkeys to Tim’s Gift and Mount Vernon Church children’s and youth missions groups. These turkeys went to families in need for Thanksgiving. Turkeys were also donated at Christmas to the Sampson County 4H.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:08 pm |    

CPD, partners keep ‘mind’ on mental health

CPD, partners keep ‘mind’ on mental health
4:54 am |    

‘Read Aloud’ event offers educational fun

‘Read Aloud’ event offers educational fun
6:40 am |    

Class Acts schedule announced

Class Acts schedule announced
comments powered by Disqus