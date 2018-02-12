Posted on by

SCC participates in job fair


John Swope, executive director for the Sampson County Economic Development Commission and Toledo Kemmer, SCC’s Career Specialist, draw for a winner in Sampson Community College’s free T-shirt contest at the 2018 Sampson County Job Fair this week.


Frankie Sutter, Personnel Director for Sampson Community College, helps share information with a potential student at the 2018 Sampson County Job Fair.


